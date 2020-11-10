TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In advance of Canada's busiest retail season, Giant Tiger is continuing to champion efforts to keep its customers and employees safe by joining a national initiative called POST Promise as a founding partner.

POST Promise/Promesse APRES is a national, bilingual private sector-led initiative designed to help Canadians confidently and safely shop and work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses who "make the promise" commit to implementing five key actions, which were developed in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Participating businesses are able to display the POST Promise logo which will indicate to their customers that they are doing their part to protect everyone's health and safety. Each week hundreds of thousands of Canadians shop or work at businesses that have made the POST Promise.

As part of the national retailer's commitment to keeping its local communities safe during this challenging time, Giant Tiger was one of the very first companies to join the POST Promise shortly after the program launched in June. Each of the over 250 Giant Tiger locations nation-wide proudly display POST Promise signage throughout its stores.

"Providing a healthy and safe place for Canadians to shop for exactly what they need and want for their families is our number one priority," said Paul Wood, President and CEO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We've taken numerous steps from the onset of the pandemic, based on guidance from public health authorities, to help maintain a safe and healthy in-store shopping environment. Partnering with POST Promise is just one of the many ways that our over 250 stores across Canada can publicly demonstrate our unwavering commitment."

"POST Promise is proud to partner with Giant Tiger who has been a leader in health and safety since the start of this pandemic and shares our deep commitment to keeping our local communities safe," said Laura Hearn, President & Executive Director of the POST Promise. "As we head into the most important retail season of the year this November and December, it is even more critical that Canadian businesses come together to do everything possible to protect both the safety of consumers as well as our local economies. I thank Giant Tiger for its tremendous support and encourage all businesses to make the POST Promise."

"As consumers continue to be concerned with health and safety due to rising COVID-19 cases in different regions of the country, it is more important than ever before to ensure measures are in place to keep customers and employees safe." said Diane J. Brisebois, President & CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "Business across the country are joining POST Promise to help restore confidence and protect Canadians. Together, we must safeguard the most important economic buying season and the Retail Council of Canada applauds Giant Tiger for doing its part to help keep its customers and employees feeling safe - especially during this holiday shopping period."

About The POST Promise

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs over 10,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

