Giant Tiger Roars into Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

– Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for Canadians to shop smart and save every day –

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official grand opening of a new location in the west end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The new 20,000 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 275 Second Line West, and is the second location in Sault Ste. Marie. The grand opening will include delicious Giant Value giveaways, gift cards for the first 100 customers, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger, and much more.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official grand opening of a new location in the west end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 23. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

As the leading Canadian discount retailer, Giant Tiger is dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by helping customers shop with confidence knowing they are always getting a great price, either in store or online at GiantTiger.com.

"We're excited to open our second location here in the west end of Sault Ste. Marie," said store manager Sarah Jefferson. "From home decor, on-trend family fashion, and our expanded Giant Value line bringing Canadians a wider range of everyday food and household essentials, Giant Tiger helps your dollar go further, and we are excited to continue to bring these incredible savings to the community."

WHAT: Grand opening of west end Giant Tiger WHERE: 275 Second Line West WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 7:30 a.m. – Grand opening ceremony with remarks from store manager Sarah Jefferson and a ribbon cutting.

8 a.m. – Giant Tiger officially opens!

About Sault Ste. Marie's new Giant Tiger:

20,000 square feet

The hours of operation are: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.



As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Sarah Jefferson will be making a charitable donation on behalf of Giant Tiger to support Tracy's Dream, a charitable organization with the mission to provide free hospital parking for patients of the Algoma District Cancer Program (ADCP).

For more information regarding the grand opening, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

