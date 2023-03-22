– Giant Tiger is making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day –

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official opening of a new location in Montreal, QC on Saturday, April 1. Providing value, giant savings and convenience, the leading discount retailer remains dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by allowing Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day, either in store or online at GiantTiger.com.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced the official opening of a new location in Montreal, QC. The 18,000 square foot store is located at 6700 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges and is the fifth location in Montreal, QC. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

The new 18,000 square foot Giant Tiger store is located at 6700 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges and is the fifth location in Montreal, QC. Giant Tiger stores are stocked with affordable, on-trend home and family fashions, brand-name groceries, and everyday essentials at cheerfully low prices.

The grand opening will include gift card giveaways to the first 100 customers, and of course, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger.

"We are thrilled to be opening a new Giant Tiger store in Côte-des-Neiges to better serve our valued customers in Montreal, QC," said store manager Slim Ben Saïd. "We are ready to open our doors and provide giant savings to our community on the items they need and want, for less."

WHAT: Grand opening of a new Giant Tiger store in Montreal, QC! WHERE: 6700 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, Plaza Côte-des-Neiges WHEN: Saturday, April 1

• 7:30 a.m. - Speeches, ribbon-cutting

• 8 a.m. - Giant Tiger officially opens!

About Montreal's new Giant Tiger store:

18,000 square feet

The hours of operation are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, and store manager Slim Ben Saïd will be making a charitable donation on behalf of Giant Tiger to support PROMIS, a non-profit organization that helps immigrants and refugees and their families in their cultural, social, and professional integration process.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

