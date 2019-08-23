Giant Tiger roars into Kingston, ON!

The grand opening will be a fun-filled day with plenty of free activities for customers of all ages, including free face-painting, promotional and gift card giveaways and, of course, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger. There will also be Giant Value product sampling for all to enjoy.

As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Jennifer Boutilier will be making a charitable donation to support Breast Cancer Action Kingston and the store will be hosting a charitable BBQ with proceeds going to Partners in Mission Foodbank Kingston.

WHAT: Giant Tiger Kingston grand opening WHERE: 656 Gardiners Road WHEN: Saturday, August 24th, 2019 7:30 a.m.: Speeches, ribbon-cutting 8 a.m.: Giant Tiger Kingston officially opens 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Charitable BBQ for Partners in Mission Foodbank Kingston 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Giant Value food sampling

About Kingston's new Giant Tiger:

18,130 square feet

Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs over 8,500 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

