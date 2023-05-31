Giant Tiger Roars into Huntsville, Ont.

– Giant Tiger is making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day –

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official grand opening of a new location in Huntsville, Ont., on Saturday, June 10. With savings to smile about all summer long, the leading Canadian discount retailer remains dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by helping customers to shop smart and save smart every day, either in-store or online at GiantTiger.com.

The new 18,600 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 70 King William Street, Huntsville, Ont. The grand opening event will include some delicious giveaways, a gift card to the first 100 customers, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger, and much more.

"We are thrilled to be opening a brand new store and share the Giant Tiger shopping experience with Huntsville, Ont.," said store manager Donna Coltman. "Giant Tiger helps your dollar go further, and our customers can shop with confidence knowing that they always get incredibly low prices on quality trend-forward home and family fashions, brand-name groceries, and everyday essentials. We can't wait to open our doors and invite the community to come shop with us."

WHAT: Giant Tiger Huntsville, Ont. grand opening! WHERE: 70 King William Street WHEN: Saturday, June 10

7:30 a.m. – Grand opening ceremony with remarks from store manager Donna Coltman, and a ribbon cutting.

8 a.m. – Giant Tiger officially opens!

About Huntsville's new Giant Tiger:

18,600 square feet

The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, and store manager Donna Coltman will be making a charitable donation on behalf of Giant Tiger to support the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka, a community-building charity that provides programs and services across the communities of Simcoe, Muskoka, and Parry Sound, to promote well-being for individuals and families in Canada.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

