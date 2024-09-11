Giant Tiger Roars into Camrose, Alta.

– Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money. –

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official opening of a new location in Camrose, Alta., on Saturday, Sept. 21. As the leading Canadian discount retailer, Giant Tiger is dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by fostering a culture of affordability and helping customers shop with confidence knowing they are always getting a great price, either in store or online at GiantTiger.com.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official opening of a new location in Camrose, Alta., on Saturday, Sept. 21. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

The new 15,600 square foot store is located at 7005 48th Avenue, Camrose, Alta. The grand opening will include gift cards for the first 100 customers, delicious Giant Value chips, a balloon artist, a face painter, a visit from Friendly the Giant Tiger, and much more.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Camrose community to our brand-new Giant Tiger location", said store manager, Joan Guiriba. "We are excited to offer our customers the latest and most affordable fashion finds just in time for the cozy fall weather, while also offering low prices on grocery and everyday household essentials."

WHAT: Giant Tiger Camrose, Alta. Grand Opening WHERE: 7005 48th Avenue, T4V 4W1, Camrose, Alta. WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21

7:30 a.m. – Speeches and the official ribbon-cutting

8 a.m. – Giant Tiger officially opens!

About Camrose's new Giant Tiger:

15,600 square feet

The hours of operation are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. , Saturdays 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. , and Sundays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Joan Guiriba has made a charitable donation of $1,000 to support the Camrose Food Bank, through Neighbor Aid, and non-profit organization that works with the community to meet the basic needs of the residents of the County and City of Camrose.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

