Giant Tiger makes North Bay home to a second location

"We are thrilled to be opening a second Giant Tiger in this community," says Jenny Jackson, Public Relations Manager, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "The residents of North Bay have proven to be GIANT Giant Tiger fans! We are confident that this second location will be successful and support the growth of North Bay. We look forward to continuing to provide the community with everything their families need at everyday low prices."

Giant Tiger is proud to carry affordable, on-trend home décor and family fashions, and a full complement of groceries and everyday necessities at prices people have come to know and trust from Giant Tiger. With new items arriving every week, ad match guarantees and the lowest prices; it's clear why Giant Tiger is the retailer of choice for so many.

Giant Tiger is also committed to being a great neighbour. As a community-minded retailer, Giant Tiger partners with many local and national charities donating time, money and product across the country and looking at ways to impact the communities they call home.

Giant Tiger expects the grand opening to be a giant one, filled with fun and free activities for all ages, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger and so much more! Be sure to follow GT on social media for event details as they get confirmed.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has 260 locations across Canada and employs over 9,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For further information: For media inquiries contact: Alison Scarlett, Director, Brand Communications, Email: [email protected]

