GIANT Creative Takes Home Gold at the Canadian Marketing Awards for its Faces of Heroes Campaign for the London Health Sciences Foundation

LONDON, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - GIANT Creative, a full-service marketing and digital design agency located in London, Ontario, was awarded Gold in the Health Care category at the Canadian Marketing Awards (CMA) for their Faces of Heroes campaign completed on behalf of the London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF).

"Our team is ecstatic about this recognition from the CMA Awards, which marks the first for our company," says Andrew Stephenson, CEO and Chief Video Officer at GIANT Creative. "At GIANT, we are passionate about working with Non-For-Profit organizations to create campaigns that drive awareness for important causes and help to ignite positive change."

GIANT Creative's Faces of Heroes campaign sought to increase donor participation for LHSF's life-saving research and patient care programs. The campaign's goal was to encourage empathy and inspire action amongst potential donors by showcasing how everyone has the power to become a hero and play a vital role in providing patients with the special care they need.

"GIANT Creative's exceptional contributions, steadfast team commitment and visionary creative leadership for the Faces of Heroes campaign have played a pivotal role in our mission to change the lives of patients for the better," said Jon Munn, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Communications, London Health Sciences Foundation. "Their unwavering support has been instrumental in securing vital funding for our hospital, profoundly impacting our ability to advance research, obtain crucial equipment and most importantly, elevate patient care - which represents our highest calling."

The Faces of Heroes campaign included vignettes of 30 distinct donors from all walks of life. Each donor became an influencer and a role model proving donations of any size are meaningful contributions.

GIANT Creative then matched these "heroes" with other potential donors by age, gender and interest across the various platforms they frequented. The results were outstanding and surpassed previous advertising benchmarks, generating a total of 22.63M impressions and 169,493 website visits and over 20,000 new donors. More importantly, the campaign helped contribute to $31M in total revenue which will go towards research, patient care, new equipment and other high priority needs; it marks an increase of over 31 per cent compared to previous donation years.

The partnership between LHSF and GIANT Creative showcases what can be achieved when true vision and creativity merge for a more meaningful purpose. To view the full campaign, please visit: https://giantcreative.ca/successes/london-health-sciences-foundation/

