Giant banana peel installation at Jack Poole Plaza Wednesday, Nov 2

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, November 2, visitors to Jack Poole Plaza may be surprised to see a massive banana peel sculpture on display to remind people that most "accidents" aren't really accidents.

The temporary public installation—a cross-cultural, well-understood symbol of "the accident waiting to happen"—will be set up at Jack Poole Plaza in downtown Vancouver from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

The banana peel asks the question, "Can you see it?" and reminds us that 90% of the time, we can see "accidents" coming, and we often choose to close our eyes to the risks that are right in front of us.

The Community Against Preventable Injuries has brought back the "Big Banana," in collaboration with the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, Parachute, and the BC Centre for Disease Control, to kick off the first injury prevention conference held in Canada in almost ten years.

Over 150 delegates from across the country will gather to discuss the latest evidence around preventable injuries—falls, motor vehicle crashes, poisoning, drowning, and more.

Media are invited to come and take photos and video of the banana.

About Preventable

The Community Against Preventable Injuries (Preventable) is a multi-partner social marketing organization designed to raise awareness, transform attitudes, and ultimately change behaviour. Since 2009, Preventable has worked to remind British Columbians that injuries are, in fact, preventable, and that simple actions can make a difference. Learn more at preventable.ca.

SOURCE The Community Against Preventable Injuries

For further information: For media interviews, contact: Samantha Bruin, Program Manager, Preventable, 604-805-3850, [email protected]