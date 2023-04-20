Ghost Drops returns to legacy roots with new Mail Order Marijuana (MOM) service

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Ghost Drops, Canada's Most Notorious Cannabis Brand, announces the launch of its all-new, industry altering, medical MOM portal.

Introducing MOM Hotline from the I’M YOUR MOM Campaign. Watch now.

Ghost Drops was born in the legacy market and gained popularity as a MOM (Mail Order Marijuana) business. The model offered direct delivery of premium cannabis to thousands of loyal customers across Canada and Ghost Drops ultimately became the leading MOM platform in the legacy market. The recent acquisition of a licensed processing facility has allowed Ghost Drops to return to its roots and offer an elevated version of the same service that made the brand infamous.

The new Ghost Drops MOM platform is unlike any other medical e-commerce site in the industry. Other sites are plagued with long wait times to receive medical documents and are flooded with mid-grade cannabis from multiple brands or sources. Ghost Drops' MOM is the first medical portal developed to showcase a single premium brand while drastically reducing the friction medical consumers face with other providers. The new medical portal – which launches to the public today – allows consumers across the country the ability to purchase Ghost Drops online with multiple forms of payment including Apple Pay, credit cards and debit cards. With the ability to ship nationally, the MOM platform will now give thousands of supporters in provinces such as Alberta and Quebec long-awaited access to Ghost Drops products.

As a bonus, the MOM membership unlocks special member pricing on exclusive Ghost Drops products, free shipping, and increased carry limits. Members will also be registered to earn GhostDots loyalty points, which was a fan favourite from the brand's legacy platform.

"Launching this MOM platform is the perfect move for Ghost Drops," says Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo. "We built our brand and our cult following through MOM in the legacy market. MOM is part of our origin story. Now, having successfully transitioned to the legal market and having brought our legacy following with us, we're in a position to return to those mail order roots.

"This is more than just a nostalgic full-circle moment for us. This is another example of Ghost Drops pushing our industry forward, offering something better for our cannabis community. While many large companies have made moves to divest from licensed assets, we continue to defy the status quo and acquired a licensed processing facility. This allows us to bring back the infamous Ghost Drops MOM platform and deliver a greater variety of products, more frequently."

To support the launch of this non-traditional MOM program, the brand has done what it's always done – taken a non-traditional approach with a multi-platform marketing campaign that's sure to capture attention, titled "I'm your MOM".

"As a team, we knew we had to market this platform in a way that's never been seen before," says Ghost Drops CMO Saro Manoukian. "We shot and produced entertaining infomercial-style ads in Los Angeles, redesigned the website, and created an on-brand customer service helpline. And most importantly we developed significant e-commerce infrastructure to ensure compliance was met on all levels. With the ability to now reach the consumer directly, it opens up a whole new world of opportunity for Ghost Drops to deliver an enhanced brand experience."

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.imyourmom.com or call 1-855-IM-YOUR-M.

Ghost Drops MOM members will have access to the full suite of Ghost Drops cannabis available in retail stores, plus some exclusive member-only MOM products. At launch, the brand's first live rosin product will be available exclusively through mail order. RosinStar, an award-winning solventless concentrate brand born in the legacy market, will be offering their Garlic Chem 1g Live Rosin. RosinStar is the latest "All-Star draft pick" to join the Ghost Drops family under the company's The League brand house.

While the MOM platform is sure to earn new customers and accommodates a different commerce channel, Ghost Drops is not leaving retail. Recreational customers and retailers can rest easy knowing that Ghost Drops products will be available as always on the retail front. However, consumers looking for exclusive access to Ghost Drops' new online portfolio will need to sign up for the MOM platform.

To register for Ghost Drops MOM, applicants can sign-up at www.imyourmom.com. Applications will be processed as timely as possible over the coming days and weeks. For those who already pre-registered during our soft launch, the site is now open. To browse our new exclusive cannabis and clothing drops, visit https://ghostdrops.com/collections/shop-all

About Ghost Drops

Ghost Drops is redefining cannabis in Canada. Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning breeders and cultivators, the Ghost Drops model delivers the very best in premium cannabis. Established in the pre-legal market, Ghost Drops built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Ghost Drops business model combines branded cannabis products and a Mail Order Marijuana (MOM) platform to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.

Website: www.ghostdrops.com

Instagram: @ghostdropsofficial

Twitter: @ghostdrops

Brands and businesses interested in working with Ghost Drops and its MOM platform can contact [email protected]

SOURCE Ghost Drops

For further information: Colin Bambury, Marketing and PR Manager, Ghost Drops, [email protected]