Ghost Drops launches NFT marketplace: "the digital future of cannabis"

"This is the digital future of cannabis," says Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo. "Globally, there's nothing like this but there's a real appetite for it. We're thrilled to continue to expand the boundaries of cannabis culture."

Crypto-drops.com will launch in two waves. First, Ghost Drops is releasing its fan-favourite legacy strain art as unique, one-of-a-kind digital NFTs. This is a chance for cannabis collectors and connoisseurs to own a piece of the renowned Ghost Drops history. The legacy market strain art is being retired as it is not compliant with legal market restrictions.

In the second wave, Crypto Drops will expand considerably, building out a virtual gamified world of cannabis collection and cultivation. Featuring digital breeder packs of sought-after cannabis seeds, users can buy, sell and trade seeds, and grow virtual plants to crossbreed with other strains.

"Ghost Drops has been a cultural icon in Canadian cannabis. Now, we're about to revolutionize banking, NFTs and crypto in this space," Bernaudo says.

"I love that our original fans have this opportunity to own a piece of the Ghost Drops legacy with our strain art. This way, the history of the ghost can live on with the fans who helped us get here.

"And for cannabis connoisseurs, collectors and gamers, I can't wait for them to experience the new digital cannabis frontier we're pioneering with Crypto Drops."

The partnership with QNTMPAY is a blockbuster piece of crypto-drops.com. The Official Digital Banking Partner of Ghost Drops and Crypto Drops, QNTMPAY is next-generation, no-worries banking that will provide ease of entry into buying and selling cannabis NFTs.

QNTMPAY removes the requirement to deal with cryptocurrency to purchase NFTs by processing debit, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and more. Through QNTMPAY, Ghost Drops will also offer its customers a free peer-to-peer banking solution, including Ghost-branded bank cards and Mastercards.

In addition, Ghost Drops will also be introducing a points system – Ghost Cash – allowing consumers to redeem points from QNTMPAY purchases, to redeem on merchandise and accessories. Consumers who had been earning the former rewards, Ghostdots, will be able to transfer their points over.

QNTMPAY Founder Adam Pearsall says this launch marks the beginning of an exciting partnership in a high-growth space.

"Crypto Drops is going to transform the cannabis space, both in a cultural sense and also with how money changes hands. QNTMPAY is excited to be a part of this venture, as we bring our cutting-edge banking technology to this game-changing partnership."

About Ghost Drops:

Ghost Drops is redefining cannabis in Canada.

Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning legacy market breeders and cultivators, the Ghost Drops model delivers to the legal market the very best in homegrown, small batch, craft cannabis.

Established in the legacy market to disrupt the status quo, Ghost Drops built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Ghost Drops business model combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of crypto to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.

Website: www.ghostdrops.com

Instagram: @ghostdropscannabis

About QNTMPAY:

QNTMPAY is the bank built on experiences – a digital bank that delivers new levels of speed, rewards, security and convenience to customers who demand a better experience and want to break free from the constraints of traditional banking, such as constant fees, poor customer service levels or the inability to cross borders. At QNTMPAY we believe nothing should ever stop you doing that thing you love, and that your bank should support that. We are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value – traditional or crypto – however they want.

QNTMPAY is a tech-first business, founded in 2019, armed with cutting edge cybersecurity, offering banking services to fit individual's lifestyles. Its full-service digital banking includes savings and spending accounts, P2P transfers, Two-Day Early Pay, and more. All QNTMPAY deposits will be held at FDIC-Insured banks, with customers provided Zero Liability Protection on all purchases and ATM transactions.

Website: https://www.qntmpay.com/

