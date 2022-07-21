GHOST DROPS LAUNCHES LEGACY PLAYERS INTO LEGAL MARKET, ESTABLISHES ELITE CANNABIS BRAND PLATFORM

Designed to elevate more trailblazing cannabis names from the shadows into the spotlight, The League is another example of Ghost Drops' commitment to the cannabis community. With the launch of The League, Ghost Drops continues to execute its core business strategy: the mass conversion of legacy consumers to legal market consumers, while also delivering on its promise of "No Ghost Left Behind."

Former legacy brand Ghost Drops is forging the path for legacy cannabis brands, growers, breeders, and visionaries to enter the legal market. Following its own recent successful transition from legacy to legal, the creation of The League brand platform allows Ghost Drops to develop other legacy brands and propel them to the forefront of the legal cannabis scene. Though the company continues to dominate the premium category, Ghost Drops recognizes it's going to take more than one brand to build a foundation the category can stand on.

"Since its inception, Ghost Drops has always been a brand house – a team, a collective. Our success to date has proven that legacy consumers want to support legacy brands," says Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo. "We expect to convert an even larger number of illicit market consumers to the regulated side as we expand our portfolio to include brands, their genetics and product formats that consumers already know and trust. To house these brands, we have established The League. To get to The League you have to be the best in the game, and we are on a mission to bring legacy MVPs and their products to market," says Bernaudo.

The League will house a collective of powerhouse legacy brands under the Ghost Drops umbrella. Ghost Drops' first draft pick into The League is Hasho, from legacy persona Mike "Hasho" Imposimato, a Toronto-based hash maker renowned in the cannabis community for curating high-end products for connoisseurs. Consumers should expect the same caliber of high-quality products Ghost Drops is already known for, only in a flashy new bag featuring genetics curated by Hasho himself. The first drop, Hasho's GMO, will hit the Ontario market in August before landing in British Columbia and the rest of the country shortly after, and will be available in 3.5g bags and 1g pre-roll joints.

About Ghost Drops

Ghost Drops is redefining cannabis in Canada. Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning legacy market breeders and cultivators, the Ghost Drops model delivers to the legal market the very best in homegrown, small batch, craft cannabis. Established in the legacy market to disrupt the status quo, Ghost Drops built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Ghost Drops business model combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of crypto to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.

