Ghost Drops Inks Global Licensing and Distribution Deal with Atlas Growers

Per the partnership agreement, future adult-use cannabis "drops" curated by Ghost Drops and cultivated by their craft micro-cultivation partners will be distributed by Atlas. Ghost Drops also plans to leverage Atlas' licensed, precision cultivation, indoor cultivation, and processing facilities to produce exclusive Ghost Drops genetics.

In addition, in partnership with Atlas, Ghost Drops is set to roll out a line of products suited for medical users, leveraging existing Atlas medical channels to increase Ghost Drops brand recognition across all market segments. The medical play is intended to extend into global markets, where the brand will plant its stake in medical cannabis ahead of planned regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis sales.

Ghost Drops also plans to roll out an extensive line of hemp-based CBD products designed to capture European market share ahead of the legalization of cannabis by European Union (EU) nations.

Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo says the partnership is "extremely strategic" for both parties. "We are proud to partner with the like-minded team at Atlas Growers. Atlas has demonstrated its incredible ability to commercialize its own brand, Natural History, within the Canadian recreational cannabis market and Ghost Drops will now leverage Atlas' excellent network and relationships to get our branded products into the hands of eager consumers in every major province. Plus, accessing Atlas' global partnerships and extended licenses will establish Ghost Drops' presence internationally.

"We've already secured our exclusive genetics, partnered with exceptional micro-cultivators, acquired retail locations, and created a new market segment via our Crypto Drops NFT play. Now, we've also locked up an exceptional licensing and distribution partner in Atlas. And this newest relationship has already spawned additional revenue streams via Atlas' medical channels, which will allow patients access to Ghost Drops-branded medical cannabis at home and abroad."

Sheldon Croome, President & CEO of Atlas Growers, says Atlas is proud to partner with Ghost Drops. "We are very pleased to work with the highly experienced Ghost Drops team as they build their established and recognized brand beyond a Canadian legacy market cultural icon and into a global phenomenon. We believe the market has been waiting for a brand like Ghost Drops to come in and shake things up in the adult-use market and we are happy to provide the support required to take the Ghost Drops brand to an entirely new level. We look forward to this partnership and are committed to the continued success of the Ghost Drops brand in Canada and internationally."

About Ghost Drops :

Ghost Drops is redefining cannabis in Canada.

Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning legacy market breeders and cultivators, the Ghost Drops model delivers to the legal market the very best in homegrown, small batch, craft cannabis.

Established in the legacy market to disrupt the status quo, Ghost Drops built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Ghost Drops business model combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of crypto to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.

www.ghostdrops.com

Instagram: @ghostdropscannabis

About Atlas:

Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. is based in Edmonton, Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Atlas Growers Ltd., is federally licensed in Canada for cultivation and production of cannabis products, with a focus on health and wellness. Atlas currently produces flower, extracts, topical and edible formulations with medical distribution across Canada and adult-use distribution in seven provinces and territories, accessing over 70 percent of the Canadian population. Atlas operates under three brands: Atlas GrowersTM is focused on medical markets (www.atlasgrowers.com), Natural HistoryTM on adult-use markets (www.naturalhistory.ca ) , and Atlas ThriveTM on the wellness market (www.atlasthrive.ca ) . Atlas oversees and operates multiple laboratories and cultivation facilities across Canada, providing a high level of consistency and quality in all products created under its oversight.

