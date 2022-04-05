Ghost Drops bolsters its roster, solidifies cannabis dream team

Ghost Drops continues to live up to the hype surrounding the brand, boasting multiple consecutive weeks as the top-selling cannabis in Ontario as well as announcing the launch of a flagship retail store in downtown Toronto.

Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo says the hiring of "Campaign" Colin makes the company's elite team even stronger.

"The addition of Colin to this team is the equivalent of signing a key player before the playoffs. He brings a wealth of experience and vision," says Bernaudo.

"To win the game you need a good team, to change the game you need a dream team. As we look to capitalize on our retail strategy, develop additional revenue streams, and expand the reach of the Ghost Drops brand, we couldn't imagine a better fit than the man nicknamed 'Campaign'."

Ghost Drops Co-Founder and President John Dean Durante adds: "You can't rent culture, you can't buy culture, and you can't fake culture. Colin is the real deal. And by bringing in another big-time player like Colin, you can expect us to continue to raise the bar even higher."

Bambury says he's excited to join the team and continue building the brand.

"Ghost Drops has clearly staked its flag in the industry. Everyone can see that," he says. "The brand's position and attitude, coupled with its ability to deliver exceptional product, has rocked the Canadian cannabis scene. What Ghost Drops has already achieved is exactly what this industry needed. I can't wait to keep this momentum going and shake things up even further.

"Ghost Drops is the epitome of culture and is run by a team I'm excited to join. I'm thankful for the opportunity and proud this amazing team has put its trust in me to contribute to the ongoing development and growth of the Ghost Drops brand."

