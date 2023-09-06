GHOST DROPS ACTIVATES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ONTARIO'S LARGEST CANNABIS RETAILER

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - In a strategic partnership, Ghost Drops, Canada's Most Notorious Cannabis Brand, has joined forces with Ontario's largest cannabis retailer, Tokyo Smoke. This collaboration will allow Ghost Drops' infamous cannabis products to reach a broader consumer audience across Ontario.

Ghost Drops installation inside of Tokyo Smoke's Yorkville store at 94 Cumberland Street in Toronto, Ontario. (CNW Group/Ghost Drops)

Twenty strategically selected Tokyo Smoke stores across the province will feature Ghost Drops-branded installations that have been designed to provide cannabis consumers with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Tokyo Smoke customers can expect to find fan favourite Ghost Drops cultivars such as First Class Funk and Z-Splitter but can also expect a variety of exciting new genetics including Pavé S1, Korean BBQ and Sherbanger 22. Complementing this collection will be an assortment of Ghost Drops-branded merchandise and accessories, adding to the overall shopping experience. This will be the first time the brand's iconic "Ghost Gear" merchandise, apparel and accessories will be offered up to consumers beyond the brand's web platform.

Since the launch of its revolutionary Members Only Mail-order club, Ghost Drops has gained notoriety for its diverse product portfolio. The brand offers a variety of genetics and innovative SKUs, utilizing "drop culture" to captivate its audience and cultivate lasting loyalty. The model is largely based on a consistently evolving line-up of strains, flavours and formats to keep consumers interested, engaged and coming back for more.

Late last year, Ghost Drops launched several products on the Ontario Cannabis Store's (OCS) Flow-Through platform. OCS Flow-Through gave Ghost Drops the ability to create "Rotational SKUs", allowing the brand to offer new strains each week and get fresher product into the hands of retailers and consumers.

"Our consumers are extremely engaged" explains Gene Bernaudo, Ghost Drops CEO. "We have had some great feedback regarding both the extensive product offerings from our Members Only Mail-order platform and the diverse genetics we release weekly utilizing rotational listings on OCS Flow-Through. Drop culture is real within cannabis, and we have mastered it from an online perspective. Our partnership with Tokyo Smoke will help to extend this unparalleled Ghost Drops experience across the retail chain's established network".

Ghost drops is committed to supporting its retail partners across the province and country.

Ghost Drops' consumers can:

About Ghost Drops:

Ghost Drops is redefining cannabis in Canada. Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning breeders and cultivators, the Ghost Drops model delivers the very best in premium cannabis. Established in the pre-legal market, Ghost Drops built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Ghost Drops business model combines branded cannabis products and a Mail Order Marijuana (MOM) platform to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.

About Tokyo Smoke:

Tokyo Smoke is a multiple award-winning cannabis retailer and market leader with tremendous cross-country expansion and growth potential as the retail cannabis industry continues to consolidate and mature. OEG Retail Cannabis is now the sole owner of the Tokyo Smoke brand and trademark. Learn more at tokyosmoke.com

