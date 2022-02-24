GHOST DROPS ACQUIRES THE HOUSE THAT HASH BUILT; LAUNCHES RETAIL STRATEGY

High Variety (known as "the house that Hash built") was established by legacy legend Mike "Hasho" Imposimato. Under the strategic acquisition and partnership, Hasho and the High Variety team will remain as operational partners for the Ghost Drops flagship store, as well as partnering in three future Ghost Drops retail locations planned to open across Ontario in 2022/23.

Labeled by its supporters as "Canada's cannabis brand", Ghost Drops transitioned from the legacy to the legal cannabis market in December 2021 – dropping first in British Columbia, followed by a massive launch into Ontario last month. The iconic brand continues to make headlines across the country as one of the hottest trending brands in the space, having already earned the top two selling SKUs in Ontario.

Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo says: "This retail acquisition and partnership was a no-brainer. The move pairs two iconic legacy names in Canadian cannabis together, to provide an unparalleled retail experience.

"Hasho and his team at High Variety have built a dispensary that's recognized by the entire cannabis community as a retail culture hub. High Variety is the place real connoisseurs go to shop – it's the destination of choice for consumers in search of ultra-knowledgeable staff and super curated product. Now under the Ghost Drops banner, this already unmatched retail experience is going to be even better.

"This move allows Ghost Drops to build another revenue stream. Retail is an integral part of our business plan, as we continue to raise the bar in the space," says Bernaudo. "Having brick-and-mortar stores allows Ghost Drops to continue to provide the ultimate cannabis experience – now in a highly visible, tangible way."

The flagship store will carry Ghost Drops cannabis in all formats, alongside with a limited menu of high-end product curated by Hasho and the Ghost Drops team. The store will also be the only physical location to stock Ghost Drops official merchandise.

Hasho says: "The mutual respect and friendship forged with the Ghost Drops team meant this was the only partnership that made sense.

"The team at High Variety has accomplished something culturally significant: we gave cannabis retail in Ontario a soul. We don't mess around and neither does Ghost Drops. This partnership is the legacy market firmly planting its flag in the legal market.

"Our store has always been dedicated to creating the ultimate experience, going above and beyond to provide a place for cannabis consumers to come together and soak in true cannabis culture – and we'll continue to do that, now under the Ghost Drops banner."

