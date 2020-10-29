Ghassan Halazon, EMERGE Founder & CEO, Named Recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40®, Presented by BNN Bloomberg and National Post

Recognized for EMERGE's transformative impact on Canadian E-Commerce

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Ghassan Halazon, the Founder and CEO of EMERGE Commerce Inc., ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands across North America, today was recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® honourees for 2020.

Presented by BNN Bloomberg and National Post, Canada's Top 40 is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. Ghassan was chosen from more than 900 nominees by an independent advisory board comprised of over 25 business leaders from across Canada.

"It is my distinct honor to be recognized among this diverse group of talented business leaders in Canada," said Halazon. "EMERGE's rapid growth has truly been a team effort and this award reflects the unwavering support of our entire network, as we set out to become the preeminent e-commerce consolidator in North America".

Ghassan's entrepreneurial journey started at the age of 25. Over the past decade, companies founded or acquired by Ghassan and his partners have saved Canadians close to $1 billion shopping online, hired 350 employees, and raised capital from over 150 investors.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honorees are chosen on four key criteria: Vision & Innovation; Leadership; Impact & Influence; and, Social Responsibility, and have a remarkable track record of achievement after they are named. The ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

The 2020 Top 40 Recipients were announced today on BNN Bloomberg and in National Post. Recipients will be honoured at a series of events to take place in 2021.

This award comes on the heels of the Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies Rankings which placed EMERGE in the Top 5 of the Retail/ E-Commerce category, establishing Ghassan and his team at the forefront of the Canadian e-commerce space.

EMERGE is in the process of obtaining a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker: ECOM reserved).

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce assets, connecting over 2 million members with 12,000 merchants across North America. Our network of e-commerce sites provide limited-time offers on golf, groceries, essentials, nearby staycations, family experiences, and retailer coupons. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca, among other brands.

To learn more visit www.emerge-commerce.com

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Inc.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Inc., 416-519-9442, [email protected]