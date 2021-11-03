GFN Productions: The Four Seasons of Vivaldi Always Magical! & The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires The sensual universe of Argentine tango!
Nov 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - An evening with violinist Isabella d'Éloize Perron is guaranteed to be filled with discovery and delight. At 10, she was a soloist with the Orchestre Métropolitain and I Musici. She also performed in front of more than 1,000 people at the Centre Pierre-Charbonneau, a concert after which La Presse critic Claude Gingras described her as "a violinist who plays with the assurance of professional musicians, with impetus and accuracy".
If you add to all that her numerous performances across Europe, the United States and Canada, she is one of the few artists who, at the age of 21, can rightly be called a prodigy. Her virtuosity and authentic musicality will be showcased during the concert on November 13th at the Maison symphonique.
Performed by the Ensemble classico-moderne, Vivaldi's Four Seasons will be carried by a breath of fresh air, while Astor Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires will immerse us in the sensual universe of Argentine tango, which will come to life with Isabella d'Éloize Perron's grace.
Place des Arts, Maison symphonique
November 13th, 2PM and 7:30PM
Tickets and information at 514-842-2112 or placedesarts.com
For further information: Nicholas Choinière, 514-445-5114, [email protected]
