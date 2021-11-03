GFN Productions: The Four Seasons of Vivaldi Always Magical! & The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires The sensual universe of Argentine tango!

Performed by the Ensemble classico-moderne, Vivaldi's Four Seasons will be carried by a breath of fresh air, while Astor Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires will immerse us in the sensual universe of Argentine tango, which will come to life with Isabella d'Éloize Perron's grace.

Place des Arts, Maison symphonique

November 13th, 2PM and 7:30PM

Tickets and information at 514-842-2112 or placedesarts.com



