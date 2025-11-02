GFM Services Berhad Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Malaysian Facility Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Innovation-Driven Operations

This recognition highlights GFM Services Berhad's leadership in operational excellence, energy efficiency, and sustainable facility management through technology-driven solutions and governance excellence.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that GFM Services Berhad has been given the 2025 Malaysian Facility Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for its outstanding achievements in cost efficiency, energy efficiency, operational excellence, market leadership, and revenue diversity. This recognition highlights GFM's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in Malaysia's evolving facility management landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. GFM Services Berhad excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "The service provider makes a deliberate effort to target resilient sectors with long-term working relationships while incorporating integrated and technology-led approaches, which have been vital in its market positioning," said Janice Wung, Energy & Environment industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on innovation-driven operations, governance excellence, and social responsibility, GFM Services Berhad has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's sustained investments in IoT technologies, smart building integration, and resilient business model have enabled it to scale effectively across Malaysia while contributing to the country's sustainability goals.

Innovation remains central to GFM Services Berhad's approach. Its proprietary GEMS platform, developed in-house, provides real-time operational insights, enables predictive maintenance, and supports end-to-end asset management, setting the company apart from competitors reliant on third-party systems. Complemented by its smart retrofit strategy, GFM Services Berhad modernizes aging infrastructure with IoT-enabled upgrades to improve energy efficiency and reduce downtime, delivering long-term value to clients. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, which underscores GFM Services Berhad's strong foundation in operational excellence and strategic execution. By combining innovation, technology, and governance excellence, we continue to deliver solutions that create long-term value for our clients and strengthen Malaysia's facility management landscape." -- Ruslan Bin Nordin, Group Managing Director, GFM Services Berhad

GFM Services Berhad's integrated facility management model, which combines hard, soft, and specialized services, simplifies vendor management for clients while ensuring service consistency and improved cost efficiency. Its diversified portfolio--spanning assets and buildings, oil and gas, accommodation services, and Rest & Service Area (RSA) development--further reinforces its financial resilience and ability to serve multiple critical industries.

Frost & Sullivan commends GFM Services Berhad for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and sustainable innovation. The company's vision, proprietary platforms, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of Malaysia's facility management industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: [email protected]

About GFM Services Berhad

GFM Services Berhad was established to provide a one stop customised facilities management solution. GFM offers companies the opportunity to focus on their core business through outsourcing of their non-core business activities. The company currently employs upwards of 500 personnel and is supplemented by more than 300 associates.

The company's effective and consistent service delivery is primarily guided by their well-established Business Process Manual that comprises of proven work processes and industry best practices. Coupled with the experience and expertise of the top management, GFM has been able to achieve service delivery consistency regardless of facility types, size, complexity, and geographical locations.

The subsidiary company of GFM, Global Facilities Management Sdn. Bhd. is a certified company in ISO 9001: 2015 Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational, Health and Safety Management System. Over the years, it had also won various international awards namely Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Award 2021, Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Award 2012, NBO Group Achievement Award 2011 and Frost & Sullivan Industrial Technologies Award 2007.

Released on behalf of GFM Services Berhad by Frost & Sullivan

Media Contact:

Noor Azimah Abdul Rahman

Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan