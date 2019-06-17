GFL's Patrick Dovigi Donates $5 Million to Fund New Innovative Sports Clinic

VAUGHAN, ON, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. has announced that founder and CEO Patrick Dovigi has donated $5 million to help create an integrated, one-stop shop that will revolutionize sports medicine research and care in Canada. The Dovigi Family Sports Medicine Clinic will make a difference in the lives of approximately 1.5 million Canadians who suffer sports-related injuries each year.

The new center—built in partnership with Sinai Health System—will provide a single point of access for medical, rehabilitation, imaging and surgical care for sports injuries, thereby helping to eliminate delays in both diagnosis and treatment.

"I spent many years involved in professional sports and it was important for my family and I to ensure Canadians have access to the best care and research in the country," said Patrick Dovigi, who played minor league hockey and was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers. "This is a unique opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of athletes across Canada."

As the new director of the Dovigi Family Sports Medicine Clinic, Dr. John Theodoropoulos will continue using his trademark combination of innovative surgery and emerging new therapies to heal tough injuries and restore performance. Theodoropoulos is currently an orthopaedic surgeon at Sinai Health and the orthopaedic physician for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays.

"Not only will we treat patients with regenerative biological treatments, but Patrick's contribution to a new research chair will support scientists to better diagnose, prevent and treat injuries. This visionary gift from Patrick will translate into better outcomes for patients across the country," Theodoropoulos said.

"It's important that every athlete, at every level, has access to the very best research and care, whether they are a professional athlete or a weekend warrior," said David Cynamon, co-chair and president of the board for the Sinai Health Foundation. "Patrick's leadership is helping us take sports medicine to the next level at Sinai Health."

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste, infrastructure and soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 20 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 9,500 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

