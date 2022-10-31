GFI TO PRESENT AT THE VIRTUALINVESTORCONFERENCES.COM CONSUMER / DIGITAL GOODS & SERVICES INVESTOR CONFERENCE

GFI invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based platform, is pleased to announce that Bill Murray, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 3rd, 2022.





Event: Consumer / Digital Goods & Services Investor Conference Hosted by

Virtual Investor Conferences Presenter: Bill Murray, CFO Presentation Date: November 3rd, 2022 Presentation Time: 11:30 AM ET





Register to attend the event and watch the presentation here .

The Company is available for and welcomes potential investors to request a one-on-one meeting by sending an email to [email protected].

VirtualInvestorConferences.com is a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive events updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

GFI's Yofiit's chickpea milk was recognized as top 5 attention-grabbing products out of 1,100+ exhibitors at Expo East. YoFiit's chickpea milk is designed with 10x more protein than other plant-based milk alternatives and even more protein than traditional cow's milk.

YoFiit's chickpea milk is designed with 10x more protein than other plant-based milk alternatives and even more protein than traditional cow's milk. GFI opened its US Distribution Centre in Clayton, North Carolina . The distribution centre will provide distribution for both GFI's wholesale ingredients and consumer products.

The distribution centre will provide distribution for both GFI's wholesale ingredients and consumer products. GFI's consumer packaged brands Yofiit and Bentilia launch their refreshed brand looks ahead their US launches. Both brands are preparing for a major expansion in the US and Canadian markets under their new brand look and packaging.

Both brands are preparing for a major expansion in the US and Canadian markets under their new brand look and packaging. GFI completed its state-of-the-art pea splitting facility. The facility, capable of processing over 60,000 metric tonnes of yellow and green peas annually, is the most environmentally friendly of its kind in Canada , contributing to GFI's zero-waste, value creation strategy.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Website: www.gfiglobalfood.com

Social media links: https://linktr.ee/gfi.globalfood

SOURCE Global Food and Ingredients

For further information: GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD.: Bill Murray, Chief Financial Officer, 416-840-6801, [email protected]; VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, [email protected]