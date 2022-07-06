GFI TO ATTEND CEM TSX VENTURE GROWTH CAPITAL EVENT

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) ("GFI") is pleased to announce its attendance at the CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event taking place in Kelowna, British Columbia from July 7-9, 2022, organized by Capital Events Management Ltd. GFI will be hosting one-on-one formal and informal meetings with investors.

Through a day of structured one-on-one meetings and networking activities, the invitation only CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance investors.

"The rising cost of food and food security, stemming from inflation and the war in Ukraine has dominated news headlines recently and is on the minds of investors", commented David Hanna, GFI's CEO. "GFI is ideally situated to respond to these global challenges with our locally sourced network of over 500+ farmers in Western Canada and four wholly-owned processing facilities that together create a zero-waste system and allows GFI to maximize value creation from each input that goes into our process.

"At GFI we are focused on providing premium plant-based food and ingredients that are not only good for the health of our customers but are good for the earth with minimal environmental impact in our processes," added David. "With the recent commissioning of our state-of-the-art pea splitting facility, GFI is continuing to add further downstream processing of locally sourced and internally produced inputs for the ingredients in our pet food ingredients blends and our consumer branded products, reducing dependency on third party suppliers to drive margin enhancement."

GFI recently commissioned its state-of-the-art pea splitting facility at its plant-based ingredient processing complex in Zealandia, Saskatchewan. The pea splitting facility is capable of processing over 60,000 metric tonnes of yellow and green peas into split peas and pea fibre annually at full capacity, using advanced steam-based technology, producing industry leading quality and efficiency that dramatically reduces water utilization compared to older technologies and recycles heat resulting in a uniquely low environmental impact process.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

