GFI'S US SUBSIDIARY AWARDED APPROVED VENDOR STATUS WITH THE USDA AND COMMISSIONS RETAIL PACKAGING LINE

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), announces the successful commissioning of its retail packaging line at its North Carolina-based US distribution center. The retail packaging facility has three production lines capable of packaging products in pouches, pillow bags and boxes to support GFI's expansion into foodservice and retail channels. The facility has been built within GFI's distribution centre, providing a highly efficient operation with retail packaging and order fulfilment in the same location.

The Company has successfully completed its initial production and delivery of its North Lily branded bagged product. The retail packaging capabilities are a critical further step forward in the Company's integrated farm-to-fork strategy. GFI sources products from over 500+ farmers in Western Canada, processes them at one of its three human grade facilities and ships the product to its US distribution centre for packaging and distribution to foodservice and retail channels. In addition to whole plant-based ingredients, the Company, through its state-of-the-art pea splitting facility, also packages split yellow and green peas for distribution.

The Company's US subsidiary, North Lily Foods ("North Lily"), has been awarded approved vendor status with the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). Being an approved vendor provides North Lily access to submit offers to support USDA's solicitations and ongoing initiatives. North Lily has already successfully been awarded its first allotment in a USDA tender for Kosher certified beans for the school system, currently undergoing delivery. The USDA is made up of 29 agencies and offices with nearly 100,000 employees who service the American people at more than 4,500 locations across the country and abroad.

"This is an exciting announcement and validation of GFI and North Lily's position as a preferred vendor in the food and agricultural sector," stated David Hanna, CEO. "Being selected as an approved vendor of the USDA brings us great pride and we hope to be a major contributor of high-quality plant-based ingredients to support the various initiatives at the USDA."

Mr. Hanna added, "The retail packaging line will support our expansion initiatives into foodservice and retail channels with both our North Lily branded products and private label opportunities. These capabilities provide a link between our locally sourced raw materials and distribution direct to end customers channels."

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

