GFI NAMED TO THE FUTURE 50 FASTEST-GROWING SUSTAINABLE COMPANIES LIST

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has been named one of the Future 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada by Corporate Knights.

Selected from a pool of 8,676 Canadian public and private companies, the Future 50 represent the 25 fastest-growing publicly traded companies (as measured by year-over-year revenue growth percentage) and the 25 fastest-growing privately owned companies (as measured by percentage growth in capital raised from their two most recent funding rounds) that earn more than 50% of their revenue from sustainable sources.

GFI's selection for this prestigious list is a testament to its commitment to supplying premium, sustainable plant-based protein food and ingredients while fostering a direct connection between North American farmers and consumers worldwide. The company's mission centers around providing healthy and sustainably produced plant-based food and ingredients, utilizing regenerative crops that enrich the soil and employing local processing methods with minimal emissions and water usage.

David Hanna, CEO of GFI, expressed his enthusiasm for the recognition, stating, "At GFI, we are dedicated to maintaining our focus and leadership in sustainability. Being acknowledged as one of Canada's Future 50 Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, environmentally responsible products."

Corporate Knights is a Canadian media and research B Corp committed to advancing a sustainable economy that supports both people and the planet. Corporate Knights has been producing global corporate and fund rankings for over 20 years; its award-winning quarterly magazine has been published since 2002 and is distributed in The Globe and Mail, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. With a circulation of more than 126,000, Corporate Knights magazine is the most prominent publication dedicated to advancing a sustainable economy.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Core Ingredients, Value-Added Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Downstream Products. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

