GFI ANNOUNCES YOFIIT'S LAUNCH IN THE US WITH A NEW BRAND LOOK

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. ( TSXV: PEAS) ("GFI" or the "Company") announced today the first step towards the US expansion of its YoFiit brand's award-winning plant-based milk with a bold new look that will be unveiled at Plant-Based World Expo, New York, starting on September 8, 2022 followed by attendance at CHFA NOW, Toronto (Sept. 17 – 18); Vegandale, New York (Sept. 24); Expo East, Philadelphia (Sept. 29 – Oct. 1) and GIC, Toronto (Oct. 25 – 26).

YoFiit's innovative line-up of plant-based milks:

high protein, chickpea-based milk alternative with flax.

available in three flavours, (i) original, (ii) vanilla and, (iii) vanilla cinnamon.

highly nutritious milk alternative, bolstering 10x more protein than many leading plant-based milk alternatives.

free of chemical additives, 0 gram of processed sugar and no gum or thickeners.

endless applications; you can add it to smoothies for a boost, to replace gritty protein powder; add it to baking, cooking, chia pudding or overnight oats; use it post workout to expedite recovery time; or give a nutritional, rich, soy-free alternative for your little ones.

The growth in plant-based milk has been spectacular in the US with double digit year-over-year growth over the past 5 years. However, within the category, consumers have started to shift away from almond milk into more sustainable, nutritious plant-based milks, as evidenced by the latest SPINS data (52-week, as of June 12, 2022) where almond milk has declined by 1%, and better-for-you, more sustainable alternatives are now leading the growth.

"Being the world's first chickpea milk and the fact that we use a proprietary combination of chickpea, pea and flax to create optimal nutrition, our product fits right into this burgeoning trend away from less nutritious plant-based milks, such as almond milk, and cow's milk in general", said Marie Amazan, YoFiit Founder & President.

"Almond milk usually offers only 1g of protein and has little functionality. The typical oat milk contains approximately 2-4g of protein and most oat milks contain elevated amounts of sugar. We are building plant-based milk 10.0. Our benchmark is higher than the market. Our product can do anything dairy milk does. It froths amazingly well without any additives, is nutrient-dense and uses little to no sugar," continued Amazan.

The YoFiit plant milk line comes in 3 flavours that are also kid-friendly. "We already have quite a following with parents using our original milk for their babies and toddlers; with our new flavours, they have more options as their kids' palate expand over time", added Amazan.

GFI acquired YoFiit in early 2022, as part of the Company's core farm-to-fork strategy, connecting GFI's farm-based ingredient sourcing and local processing with a suite of healthy, natural high protein plant-based consumer products.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

