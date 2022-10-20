GFI ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TRADE SHOW CIRCUIT AND UNVEILING OF THE NEW LOOK YOFIIT BRAND

Yofiit's chickpea milk recognized as top 5 attention-grabbing products out of 1,100+ exhibitors at Expo East

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company") has successfully completed its roadshow across numerous US trade shows and received strong customer feedback in relation to the unveiling of the new design for its Yofiit brand. Along with unveiling its new look, the Yofiit team met with hundreds of potential customers and buyers ahead of its US launch through its attendance at Plant-Based World Expo in New York (Sept 8), Vegandale in New York (Sept 24) and Expo East in Philadelphia (Sept 29 – Oct 1).

Yofiit was a diamond sponsor of Vegandale, the largest plant-based consumer show in New York, and used the large consumer platform to introduce its new flavours of high protein chickpea milk to an audience of thousands of plant-conscious consumers, of which close to 2,000 tried and loved the chickpea milk. Of those consumers, 90%+ loved the flavour profile and said they would buy the product and 99% of them were impressed with the nutritional profile of the product.

Yofiit also made a splash at Natural Products Expo East with its high protein chickpea milk being recognized by FoodDive as one of the top 5 attention-grabbing products out of 1,100+ exhibitors at the show. Yofiit also used this opportunity to meet with key stakeholders, namely retailers and distributors and secured some commitments as a result of the show.

After its successful unveiling in the US, the Yofiit team will attend the Grocery Innovation Conference (Oct 25 – 26) in Toronto.

Yofiit's functional product line-up includes:

High protein, tasty chickpea milk – this highly nutritious plant-based milk just got better with a deep flavour range that consumers enjoy. Designed with up to 10x more protein than other plant-based milk alternatives (typically 1-4 grams) and even more protein than traditional cow's milk (8 grams). The product line-up includes three flavours: (i) original, (ii) vanilla and (iii) vanilla cinnamon, lightly sweetened with maple syrup.

– this highly nutritious plant-based milk just got better with a deep flavour range that consumers enjoy. Designed with up to 10x more protein than other plant-based milk alternatives (typically 1-4 grams) and even more protein than traditional cow's milk (8 grams). The product line-up includes three flavours: (i) original, (ii) vanilla and (iii) vanilla cinnamon, lightly sweetened with maple syrup. Gut-Focused Nutritional Bars – designed for your hardest physical and mental tasks that will sustain you for four hours at the gym, school or work. Packed with probiotics, fibre and protein. Available in two flavours: (i) Choco Goji and (ii) Apple Cinnamon.

designed for your hardest physical and mental tasks that will sustain you for four hours at the gym, school or work. Packed with probiotics, fibre and protein. Available in two flavours: (i) and (ii) Apple Cinnamon. Low Carb, No Sugar Bars – containing only 1-2 grams of natural sugar and no gut-killing sugar alcohol, they are available in four flavours: (i) Strawberry Vanilla, (ii) Almond Chocolate, (iii) Choco Vanilla, and (iv) Ginger-Nutmeg.

containing only 1-2 grams of natural sugar and no gut-killing sugar alcohol, they are available in four flavours: (i) Strawberry Vanilla, (ii) Almond Chocolate, (iii) Choco Vanilla, and (iv) Ginger-Nutmeg. Low Carb, No Sugar Snackable Granola– keto friendly, with 1 gram of natural sugar, 3 grams of net carb with adaptogens for additional brain function, tapping into the increasingly popular trend of reduced sugar in snacks as well as functional foods. Available in two flavours: (i) Nutmeg and (ii) Choco.

Yofiit's product offerings align with GFI's farm-to-fork plant-based platform providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. GFI is focused on providing healthy ingredients and products to our customers that are both good-for-you and good for the earth. Chickpeas and peas, the main ingredients in Yofiit's nutritious plant milk, are incredibly regenerative to the earth, returning nitrogen to the soil from the air and generating 4-5x lower emissions than other grains.

GFI acquired Yofiit in early 2022, as part of the Company's core farm-to-fork strategy, connecting GFI's farm-based ingredient sourcing and local processing with a suite of healthy, natural high protein plant-based consumer products.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

