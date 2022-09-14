GFI ANNOUNCES OPENING OF FIRST US DISTRIBUTION CENTRE

NORTH CAROLINA SITE WILL PROVIDE DISTRIBUTION FOR BOTH GFI'S WHOLESALE INGREDIENTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS PORTFOLIOS

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. ( TSXV: PEAS) ("GFI" or the "Company"), announced today the opening of its first distribution centre in the US, located in Clayton, North Carolina, near Raleigh. The distribution centre will provide truckload and less-than-truckload wholesale ingredients distribution while also acting as a fulfillment centre for GFI's plant-based branded consumer products portfolio. The distribution centre is approximately 17,500 square feet in area and will also house future processing lines to complement its fulfillment functions. In addition, GFI's North Carolina sales office will be moved to the new Clayton location to further optimize operations.

"The new Clayton distribution centre will enable GFI to save on external distribution expenses while also increasing efficiency and quality control for both our wholesale and consumer segments. This is the first of several distribution centers that GFI intends to roll out across North America over the next few years" said David Hanna, GFI's CEO.

"This is an ideal location to begin our inhouse distribution operations, with more than half of the US population within a day's shipment time" added Jaime Rueda, Vice President and President, North Lily Foods.

GFI has been operating in North Carolina since April 2020 where it established its US headquarters under the name North Lily Foods, Inc.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

SOURCE Global Food and Ingredients

For further information: GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD., Bill Murray, CFO, 416-840-6801, [email protected], Website: www.gfiglobalfood.com, Social media links: https://linktr.ee/gfi.globalfood; Jaime Rueda, Vice President and President, North Lily Foods, 919-670-9749, [email protected], www.northlily.com, www.instagram.com/northlilyfood