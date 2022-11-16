GFI ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PULSERA BRAND OF ADVANCED PLANT-BASED PROTEIN INGREDIENTS

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of its advanced ingredients brand, Pulsera, beginning with an 85% pea protein isolate. The Pulsera brand will be expanded in the future to include texturized pea protein and high protein gluten-free flours.

Pulsera's 85% Pea Protein Isolate is manufactured under contract by GFI's pea protein inputs customers, creating a full loop where GFI sources and processes the peas locally, ships them to its pea protein extraction customers' facilities and then offtakes the pea protein isolate for sale through its US distribution centre in Clayton, North Carolina.

According to Meticulous Market Research, the global pea protein isolate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2029, reaching US$542.9 million by 2029.

Pea protein isolates have long been considered as one of the best sources of alternative protein due to the high protein concentration, allergen-friendly basis and high-quality nutritional profile for plant-based food products and supplements.

"This is an exciting step forward in the development of GFI's ingredients business, realizing on our plan to extend the portfolio into functional ingredients with high levels of plant-based protein and fibre, as well as the functionality for food processing" said David Hanna, GFI's CEO. "We also see future opportunity to extend these advanced ingredients by incorporating them into our consumer packaged goods products, as we continue to develop our retail product offering" he continued.

"Pulsera's products are designed with a clear focus to produce advanced ingredients with functional attributes to enhance our customers' food production processes with healthy inputs derived from GFI's core crops, which are peas, lentils, chickpeas and beans" added Michael Moussa, Vice President, Ingredients.

Pulsera's 85% Pea Protein Isolate is now available, with additional product SKUs to be added periodically over the following several quarters.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

