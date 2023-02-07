GFI ANNOUNCES LAUNCH AT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET

Yofiit launches its nutrient-dense chickpea-based milk chainwide at Sprouts Farmers Market in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its national retail launch into Sprouts Farmers Market in the United States for the Company's Yofiit brand. Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, with roughly 380 stores across 23 states.

The initial launch will offer customers two flavours of Yofiit's high protein, tasty chickpea-based milk; original and vanilla cinnamon. Yofiit's milk is designed with 10x more protein than other plant-based milks (typically 1-4 grams) and even more protein than traditional cow's milk (8 grams). Each cup of Yofiit's milk is packed with 10g of protein and 1,000mg of Omega-3.

"I am very pleased to announce our partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market", commented Marie Amazan, Founder and President of Yofiit at GFI. "Sprouts' health- and planet-conscious customer base will appreciate the high bar we set in the category with this innovation. Consumers want it all, nutrition, taste, clean ingredients, functionality and our chickpea milk embodies all four. Our focus remains on product excellence while using sustainable, mostly locally sourced and regenerative ingredients."

Yofiit's functional product line-up includes its award-winning chickpea-based milk, gut-focused nutritional bars, low carb, no sugar crunchy bars and low carb, no sugar snackable granola. All of Yofiit's products are designed with its consumers in mind, focused on nourishing the body, gut and mind with tasty foods that are free of fillers and gums, healthy and with zero to low sugar contents.

To learn more, visit www.yofiitusa.com.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

