GFI ANNOUNCES KEY DIRECT-STORE DISTRIBUTOR PARTNERSHIPS

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with two key direct-store distributors ("DSD") in the United States for the Company's Bentilia brand of products, which is expected to significantly increase access to its innovative line-up of good-for-you, healthy, red lentil-based pastas in the Tri-State and Chicagoland geographies.

The Bentilia partnership with Rainforest Distribution, launching in mid-February, will give the brand access to potentially several thousand new points of distribution in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, while its partnership with Goldmine Distribution is expected to open several hundred more doors in the Chicagoland and broader Illinois region.

"When scaling new brands, it is critical to have strong DSD partners in highly competitive urban areas of the country to help drive merchandising effectiveness and in-store awareness," commented Prashant Jairaj, VP, Plant-Based Consumer Products at GFI. "With Rainforest and Goldmine, we have secured strategic partnerships with two well respected direct-store distributors in critical, high-density geographies, which we believe will help accelerate our growth in these markets and drive velocity and turns for our portfolio."

In addition to its DSD partnerships, the Bentilia brand continues to see growing momentum through the Company's warehouse distribution partnership with KeHE, with several key regional chains such as Woodman's and the Healthy Edge Group now carrying the brand in addition to several hundred independent doors. Bentilia is also one of the few brands to be part of KeHE's Growth Solutions presentation that recommends the product into retailer shelf sets nationally, and will be part of KeHE's 2023 Summer Show from February 6th – 8th.

Bentilia offers a premium line-up of pastas that comes in three red lentil-based varieties and a superfood option, Bentilia10, a ziti pasta made with red lentil flour and 10 additional natural ingredients, that results in a pasta offering an exclusive blend of 21 nutrients perfect for a healthy lifestyle. Gluten-free, nutrient rich, and low in sodium and saturated fats while providing naturally high levels of fiber (9g per serving) and protein (20g per serving) from 100% locally sourced lentils, Bentilia is a perfect option for the whole family, health enthusiast and pasta lovers alike.

To learn more, visit www.bentilia.com.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

