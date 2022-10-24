GFI ANNOUNCES DTC ELIGIBILITY

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of GFI's shares in the United States.

The Company's shares began trading on the OTCQX on September 28, 2022 under the ticker "PEASF".

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Bill Murray, Chief Financial Officer remarked, "This is an exciting and important milestone for GFI, increasing convenience to our current and prospective shareholders in the US public markets. Being DTC eligible will make the trading of our stock easier, faster and cheaper for a wider array of investors."

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

