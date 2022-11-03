GFI ANNOUNCES BENTILIA NATIONAL DISTRIBUTOR PARTNERSHIPS FOR US AND CANADIAN MARKETS

Bentilia launches distributor relationships with KeHE in the United States and CB Powell in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce significant distributor partnerships for its Bentilia red lentil pasta portfolio in the North America market, with the brand now available to retailers through KeHE warehouses nationally in the United States, and through CB Powell warehouses in Canada.

"A core part of our strategy for the Bentilia relaunch has been to partner with distributors who share our vision on what Bentilia can bring to the better-for-you space," said Prashant Jairaj, VP of Plant-Based Consumer Products at GFI. "Being available through KeHE's US distribution network will give us accessibility to over 20,000 retail doors in the US market, as well as deepening our partnership with one of the most well-respected health & wellness food distributors in the country."

"Additionally, CB Powell has been one of the pre-eminent national warehouse distributors in the Canadian market for many years, bolstering deep relationships with the biggest grocery chains in the country as well as the natural channel," continued Jairaj. "Their end-to-end service model across their distribution and sales teams, as well as their experience in launching new brands, will be vital to the long-term success of the Bentilia portfolio in Canada."

In addition to now being available through both distributors' respective networks, Bentilia will be part of KeHE's popular "[email protected]" program for the month of November in the United States market, which will drive significantly heightened awareness of the brand across KeHE's retail network. Bentilia partnered with CB Powell's sales arm, A.S. May, at Grocery Innovations Canada last week in Toronto to engage with attending retailers on the Bentilia portfolio.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

SOURCE Global Food and Ingredients

