Geyser Clarifies Trading Halt Error

Announcement clarifies trading halt on June 26, 2019

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Geyser Brands Inc (TSXV:GYSR) ("Geyser Brands" or the "Company") announces that the trading halt at the start of trading on June 26, 2019 was due to IIROC error, rather than any events in Geyser Brands.

ABOUT GEYSER BRANDS

Geyser Brands Inc builds health-based hemp CBD consumer products in the nutraceutical, cosmetics, food & beverage and pet sectors world-wide. Geyser Brands owns a Health-Canada approved Licensed Producer (LP) in Port Coquitlam, B.C. that holds cultivation and processing licenses and is anticipating its R & D and sales licenses. The company's proprietary nanotechnology provides. Geyser Brands will utilize both of its GMP- licensed facilities in British Columbia for the manufacturing and distribution of its hemp and CBD-based products internationally.

For more information, visit Geyser Brands' website at www.geyserbrands.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Andreas Thatcher

Director and CEO

(604) 915-1440

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations.

