Geyser Brands Inc. Announces Significant Increase in Quarterly Revenues

VANCOUVER, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Geyser Brands Inc. (TSX-V: GYSR) ("Geyser Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, with the recent acquisition of Solace Management Inc., the company's total revenues for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 have significantly increased. Upon receiving a sales license from Health Canada which is anticipated shortly, the company is ready to offer tinctures, capsules, topical products, infused all-natural consumer products into the Canadian and global markets. This is expected to result in substantial growth in the Geyser's global sales and distribution.

"It is very encouraging to see significant growth in manufacturing and distribution of our branded consumer products ranging from our natural product certified (Natural Product Number (NPN)) topical pain products, to beauty care, to our hemp based pet line. Our branded all-natural consumer products have already started gaining recognition and major traction in the global consumer markets, and among large national retail chains." commented Brad Kersch, chief operations officer.

Rob Trenaman has resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Trenaman for his contributions and wishes him all the best in future endeavors.

About Geyser Brands

Geyser Brands Inc. develops consumer product brands in the health and wellness sector that use hemp and CBD as a value-added ingredient. These involve next-generation formulas that focus on the mix of cannabinoids for specific conditions such as insomnia, anxiety and pain.

Proprietary delivery technologies include all natural nano-technology, slow-release mechanisms and non-molecule degrading baking processes. In anticipation of coming edibles legislation, and with its Health Canada approved Licensed Production Facility, Geyser Brands has 15,000 square feet in two GMP facilities in Vancouver, BC.

