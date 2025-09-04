Getchell Gold Corp. Strengthens Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Marc Henderson as a Director to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Marc Henderson, a highly recognized mining executive who has achieved significant success during his career in the industry. We believe with his track record, network depth, commitment to, and strong support of his undertakings, Mr. Henderson will make a pronounced contribution to the success of the Company." stated Bob Bass, Chairman of Getchell, and "Getchell is advancing the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, a high-quality asset boasting a robust preliminary economic assessment with considerable upside and the potential to deliver substantial value for our shareholders. With the addition of Mr. Henderson, the Company's growth trajectory and its ability to establish Fondaway Canyon as one of the premier gold projects in Nevada is greatly enhanced."

Mr. Henderson is a chartered financial analyst with more than 20 years at the helm of public mineral exploration companies. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Laramide Resources Ltd., headquartered in Toronto and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States. Mr. Henderson is the former CEO and President of Aquiline Resources Inc., sold in 2009 to Pan American Silver Corp., and former President of MineFinders. Mr. Henderson holds an economics degree from the University of Colorado.

Commenting on his appointment, Marc Henderson stated, "I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Getchell Gold Corp. at such a pivotal time. Nevada remains one of the world's most prolific gold jurisdictions and Fondaway Canyon displays the hallmarks of a major emerging entry in the region. I look forward to working with the team and unlocking the Project's and the Company's full potential."

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

