Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 2.8 g/t Au Over 40.8 m at Fondaway Canyon, NV

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to present assay results for drill holes FCG25-37 and FCG25-38, testing the North Fork zone's gold mineralization to the southwest, at the Company's preliminary economic stage, Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

2.8 g/t Au over 40.8m including 5.4 g/t Au over 8.0m intersected 80m below surface

including intersected 80m below surface An additional interval grading 2.9 g/t Au over 15.1m demonstrating downdip continuation of the North Fork lower zone of mineralization with an 80m step out down dip to the SW

1.2 g/t Au over 23.2m intersected 80m below surface

Drill holes FCG25-37 and 38 were stationed at the same drill pad at the base of Fondaway Canyon at the junction with the North Fork branch of the canyon (Figure 1). The two drill holes were designed to test the upper and lower North Fork zones of mineralization southwest from previous drilling, at different orientations with FCG25-37 drilled to the northwest and FCG25-38 to the southwest.

FCG25-38 intersected the upper zone of mineralization, 80 metres below surface, grading 2.8 g/t Au over 40.8m including a higher grade interval returning 5.4 g/t Au over 5.4m (Figure 2 and Table 1). In addition, the lower North Fork zone of mineralization was intersected further down the drillhole, 80 metres down dip to the SW from previous drilling, with a gold interval grading 2.9 g/t Au over 15.1m.

A third gold interval grading 2.6 g/t Au over 8.9m was encountered 357.7m downhole, well beyond the 2025 mineral resource estimate conceptual pit shell demonstrating the widespread extent and potentially undiscovered nature of the mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.

FCG25-37 intersected the upper zone of mineralization, 80 metres below surface, grading 1.2 g/t Au over 23.2m (Figure 2 and Table 1).

To date, as shown in the cross section (Figure 2), significant, widespread, and high-grade gold mineralization has been delineated at the North Fork zone. There remains high confidence that the North Fork zone of mineralization continues to the southwest and a high likelihood for the production of additional discoveries for the Fondaway Canyon gold project as a whole.

The 10-hole 2025 drill program consisted of a total 3,346m (10,979 ft) drilled. The drill program was designed to extend the gold mineralization both along strike and dip, with the goal to expand the mineral resource, enlarge the open-pit model, and significantly enhance the Project's overall value. This news release marks the publishing of the final drill results from the ten drill holes drilled in 2025, FCG25-29 through FCG25-38.

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

