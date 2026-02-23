Getchell Gold Corp. Has Become Aware of 3rd Party Claim Staking at Fondaway Canyon, NV

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") has become aware that a third party, NV Minerals Corp. ("NV Minerals"), a private Nevada registered corporation, unrelated to the Company, has located and filed mineral claims on land coincident with and overlapping certain of the Company's existing claims at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Fondaway" or "Project") in Nevada.

The Company asserts that the Project's claims remain in good standing despite the actions of NV Minerals which in the Company's opinion are without merit, a wrongful trespass, potentially malicious and slander of title. The Company will vigorously protect its land position including aggressive litigation if necessary.

The Fondaway Canyon gold project was first staked in 1956. The current Fondaway claim group, in entirety, has consistently met the annual payment requirements and has remained in good and active standing, as reported by the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), the department that oversees mineral claim recordings and filings, as well as with Churchill County, Nevada, the county in which the claims are located, since location and through to the present day.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

