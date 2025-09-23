Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone 50m Up-Dip and Intersects High-Grade Near-Surface Gold, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

FCG25-29 intersected high-grade mineralization 25m below surface consisting of: 2.1 g/t Au over 58.7 m Including 13.7 g/t Au over 3.3 m

below surface consisting of: FCG25-30 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 55.8 m , extending the Colorado SW zone 50m up-dip to the NE and 40m along strike to the East

, extending the Colorado SW zone up-dip to the NE and along strike to the East The Colorado SW zone remains open for further expansion.

"These first two holes continue to demonstrate the consistency and continuity of gold mineralization at Fondaway Canyon. The results deliver an excellent start to the 2025 drill program, and I look forward with anticipation as we continue to step out from prior years' resource drilling." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

Drill Holes FCG25-29 and FCG25-30

Drill holes FCG25-29 and FCG25-30 were stationed on the same drill pad in the historic Colorado Pit, a site that experienced small scale mining in the 1970s and 80s (Figures 1 and 2). The drill holes were designed to test the extent and orientation of the near-surface high-grade mineralization and the up-dip extension of the Colorado SW zone towards the surface respectively.

Both holes demonstrate excellent consistency and thickness of gold mineralization of the modelled target areas, that remain open for further expansion.

Drill Hole FCG25-29

FCG25-29 specifically tested the immediate area adjacent to and below the Colorado Pit in an area where shallow historic legacy drilling outlined a high-grade gold zone. FCG25-29 successfully intersected high-grade mineralization 25m below surface consisting of 2.1 g/t Au over 58.7 m, that included 13.7 g/t Au over 3.3 m (Table 1 and Figure 3).

FCG25-29 indicated a greater depth extent of gold mineralization than previously delineated and supports the model that mineralization exposed at surface may vertically extend down and connect to the lower Colorado SW zone. Additional drilling is required to test the vertical and lateral extent of this high-grade zone extending from surface at the Colorado Pit.

Drill Hole FCG25-30

Drill hole FCG25-30 was designed to test the up-dip continuation of the Colorado SW zone closer to surface than previously tested.

FCG25-30 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 55.8 m on plane with the projected geometry of the Colorado SW Zone and represents an accretive 50m step-out up-dip towards the northeast and 40m step-out along strike to the East (Figure 3).

The Company can now confidently trace the Colorado SW mineralization zone for over 400m on section, with the mineralization remaining open both up and down dip, and fully along strike.

2025 Drill Program Update

An initial 10-hole 3,000-metre (10,000 foot) drill program is well underway and on track for completion by the end of October. The drill program is designed extend the mineralization both along strike and dip, with the goal to expand the mineral resource, enlarge the open-pit model, and significantly enhance the Project's overall value.

These first two drill holes mark the completion of testing the near-surface high-grade mineralization associated with the Colorado Pit and the up-dip component of the Colorado SW Zone. The encouraging results reported today and the potential to further extend the gold mineralization fully support future drill campaigns in this target area.

Upon completion of the first two holes, the drill moved to the base of the canyon and changed target area to the testing of the down-dip extension of the Colorado SW zone with two drill holes, FCG25-31 and 32. Assay results for these drill holes are pending and will be released upon receipt.

The drill is currently focused on a series of holes, stationed at the base of the West Pit (Figure 2), targeting the mineralized horizon between the Colorado SW and North Fork zones. This area has experienced very limited historical drilling, is situated within the mineral resource pit shell, and is open for in-pit mineral resource expansion.

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

2025 Metal Investment Forum

President, Mike Sieb, will be presenting as part of newsletter writer, Jeff Clark's panel of companies on Friday, September 26th at 2:30 p.m., in Fairview Ballroom 3-4 at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver. This will be immediately followed by a short Q&A session moderated by Jeff Clark.

The conference agenda can be found here: 2025 MIF Vancouver Program

Getchell Gold Corp. will be attending both days of the conference, September 26 and 27, and we welcome our investors and any interested parties to attend and meet representatives of the Company. We also encourage any interested parties to visit our website, www.getchellgold.com, and reach out to management with any questions they may have.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

www.getchellgold.com

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion and success of the 2025 drill program, and the ability to delineate and extend gold mineralization at the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

