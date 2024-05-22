Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hobart to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hobart is a seasoned legal professional with a strong background in securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions within the mining industry. He brings extensive experience advising Canadian and international clients on public equity and debt offerings, mining asset transactions, joint ventures, and mining agreements.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Hobart to Getchell's board of directors." said Mr. Bob Bass, Chairman of Getchell Gold Corp. "His expertise in securities law, corporate finance, and deep understanding of the mining sector will be invaluable as we advance our gold exploration projects in Nevada."

Mr. Hobart currently serves on the board of Galleon Gold Corp. and, as a partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, Michael is a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the sector.

"I am excited to join the Getchell board and believe that the Fondaway Canyon gold project, with its large mineral resource estimate, located in Nevada, a premier mining jurisdiction, coupled with the strong gold price, will be an attractive acquisition target for gold producers." said Mr. Hobart. "I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving the value recognition this project deserves."

The Company further announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,575,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp:

Getchell Gold Corp is a Nevada-focused gold and copper exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its 100% owned Fondaway Canyon gold project. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and development practices to maximize shareholder value.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com

Forward looking statements:

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

