GETCHELL GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF ALL OUTSTANDING DEBENTURES

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has extinguished all remaining debt with the final settlement of outstanding debentures ("Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of $275,430.

As previously disclosed (see news releases dated June 25, 2025, and June 16, 2025), Debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $4,087,888, together with accrued interest of $613,794.20, were converted into a total of 23,508,412 units during June 2025. At that time, Debentures with a remaining principal amount of $275,430 remained outstanding.

The Company has now fully repaid the remaining Debentures and all accrued interest. On August 22, 2025, the Company paid $119,691 in cash, representing $70,000 in principal and $49,691 in accrued interest. In addition, $205,430 of principal was applied to the exercise of 2,054,300 previously issued Debenture warrants, resulting in the issuance of 2,054,300 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share.

Other Corporate

The Company further announces the resignation of Scott Frostad, VP Exploration. Mr. Frostad was integral to the advancement of the Fondaway Canyon gold project over the 4 years of his tenure and the Company wishes him well and to thank him for his contribution.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick McLaughlin, B.SC., P.Geo., as Senior Project Geologist and Qualified Person. Mr. McLaughlin brings over 20 years of mineral exploration experience across an array of domestic and international jurisdictions, with a proven track record in the technical and operational execution of exploration programs. He possesses a deep understanding of a range of deposit and exploration models and demonstrates a high level of proficiency in project design, strategic planning, and end-to-end exploration project management. His leadership and exploration insight will ensure the efficient coordination of the Company's multidisciplinary teams and projects across all phases of operational responsibilities.

Mr. McLaughlin is a Partner in Coast Mountain Geological Ltd., one of the largest geo-service consulting firms in western Canada, with its main headquarters in Vancouver, BC. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours) from the University of Manitoba in 2005 and is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and Ontario.

"Mr. McLaughlin is a highly experienced project manager and well versed in the geological setting and gold mineralization system at Fondaway Canyon. With solid groundwork previously established and a defined exploration plan, I anticipate a seamless transition for the 2025 drill program." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

