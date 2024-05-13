Get Your Motor Running: Movember and The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Join Forces to Raise Awareness and Funds for Men's Health in Canada

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada, get those engines revving! This Sunday, May 19 Movember – the world's leading men's health charity – and The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) – a renowned charity event that raises funds and awareness for men's health – are teaming up for the eighth consecutive year to make a positive impact on men's health in Canada.

DGR unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health. The inaugural event began in Australia in 2012 and in 2016, Movember became the official charity partner.

To date, over CAD$2 million of funds raised have supported nine men's health projects in Canada. Five projects are in the prostate cancer space and four are in mental health. Both organizations share the same goal: to bring people together and help change the face of men's health. This year, 121 countries around the world are participating with 31 rides taking place throughout Canada.

"By joining forces with Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, we can broaden our reach and engage with even more people who are passionate about men's health," says Dan Cooper, Director of Innovation at Movember. "Together, we aim to challenge the stigma surrounding men's mental health and encourage men to take proactive steps in looking after their well-being."

The collaboration between Movember and DGR aligns with the shared goal of breaking down barriers that prevent men from seeking help and support when they need it most. Through a series of events and fundraising initiatives, the two organisations will empower individuals across Canada to make a difference in their communities.

"In 2024, we have set ourselves the goal of reaching 1,000 cities around the world," says Mark Hawwa, Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. "We have ridden with each other on the same day all around the world since 2012. Our community is one that comes together, despite borders and oceans, riding side by side to raise increasingly critical funds and awareness for men's mental health and prostate cancer. DGR 2024 is the year that we celebrate our fellow gentlefolk around the world that we ride alongside, united by a passion, and driven by the cause."

Canadian Rides 2024

Berwick

Calgary

Cornwall

Courtenay

Drummondville

Edmonton

Gibson

Halifax

Hamilton

Kamloops

Moncton

Montreal

Nelson

Newmarket

North Bay

Ottawa

Parksville

Quebec City

Regina

Rimouski

Shediac

Sherbrooke

Squamish

Toronto

Vancouver

Victoria

Whitby

Winnipeg

To donate or get involved with DGR visit gentlemansride.com. To learn more about where the money goes visit here to access the investment report.

About Movember:

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement, funding more than 1,300 projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way that health services reach and support men. Movember has taken on three of the biggest health issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide, with unwavering determination.

Movember leads the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthier behaviours, challenging health systems, and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives. Because improving men's health can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. To learn more, please visit Movember.com.

About The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride:

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by Mark Hawwa. After inspiration from a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles, Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists and connect the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has raised over US$45M for prostate cancer research and men's health since 2012.

