Get Something For Everyone On Your List With Last Minute Deals From RetailMeNot!

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Still have holiday shopping to do? You're not alone. It's not too late to score a good deal on something everyone one on your list will love. RetailMeNot.ca has all the best deals on everything you still need for holiday from gifts to wrapping paper and even last-minute travel.

Gifts for the fashion & beauty aficionado

As any master shopper knows, pretty indulgences don't have to break the bank - the contrary in fact:

Winter apparel at Hudson's Bay is projected to be 26% off this month, with further great savings to be had on jewelry and accessories.

is projected to be 26% off this month, with further great savings to be had on jewelry and accessories. For the makeup lovers, get 15% off Tarte Cosmetics and or check out Sephora for tried-and-true favourites, whether it be for treat-worthy skincare or a sparkly new palette.

Gifts for the men on your list

But what do men want? This year, stay away from the tired old "shirt and tie" routine, and get him something he'll be excited about.

Shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll says that "this time of the year is perfect for picking up electronics for the man in your life "electronics like laptops, smartphones, digital cameras and tablets see steep discounts this time of year, so be sure to stay updated on the latest deals with price alerts and by checking out RetailMeNot.ca":

Check out Amazon for up to 70% off Electronics this month.

this month. Or give his sports gear a well-needed spruce up thanks to great savings at SportChek , and Golf Town .

Millennial must-haves

Millennials are the perennial trendsetters - they're not just looking to hop on the bandwagon of the hottest fashion and gadgets, they're looking to express themselves and find their own identity.

For those looking to update their winter wardrobe, hold out on buying too early, Sara Skirboll recommends: "the closer to Christmas you can wait, the lower the prices will be on winter inventory, like coats, sweaters, pajamas and shoes".

recommends: "the closer to Christmas you can wait, the lower the prices will be on winter inventory, like coats, sweaters, pajamas and shoes". Any amateur photographers amongst your brood? Get them a camera from Canon and watch how all those hours spent on Instagram can transpire into art.

and watch how all those hours spent on Instagram can transpire into art. While bookworms can dig into this season's bestsellers thanks to savings from Indigo .

For the little ones on your list

Chances are your kids have put together a list a mile long detailing all the toys and games they're hoping to unwrap this year. And with great deals across the board at Amazon.ca and Indigo , you can make their dreams a reality. On average, toys are 23% off this month, so you can score some good deals even on pricier items.

Left the toy shopping a bit late? Don't worry, says Sara Skirboll, even the late buyers can find some great deals in the run up to the holidays. "RetailMeNot insights show that the 10 days leading up to Christmas are when the deepest discounts can be found, so if you can hold out until then, you'll be surprised what you might get!".

