Visit your local Tims today to try the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp.





And make sure to try the new delectable Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut, which is rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled and topped with dulce de leche.

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Tims is officially celebrating Pumpkin Spice season with the introduction of NEW hot and cold Pumpkin Spice-flavoured beverages as well as an indulgent Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut!

Get an early start on enjoying the comforting tastes of fall with Tims Pumpkin Spice Lattes, served hot or cold over ice. Tims Pumpkin Spice Lattes are made with freshly brewed espresso, frothy steamed or ice chilled milk, delicious pumpkin spice flavour, and are finished with whipped topping and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

Get ready to fall into Pumpkin Spice season with Tim Hortons and the NEW lineup of Pumpkin Spice-flavoured hot and cold beverages, plus a NEW Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The NEW Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp have a delicious pumpkin spice twist that transforms two Tims classics into your new fall favourites.

"No one wants summer to end anytime soon but it's never too early to start enjoying the feel-good tastes of fall," says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons. "So many of our guests look forward to the return of our Pumpkin Spice beverages every year and we're thrilled to be serving our best fall lineup ever."

Tims is also introducing a NEW indulgent Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut, an elevated traditional Apple Fritter that is rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled and topped with dulce de leche. Tims guests can also enjoy the return of the classic Pumpkin Spice Muffin.

"For our new Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut, we're leaning into the traditional tastes of fall like cinnamon and apple and then adding a rich dulce de leche flavour that give guests a new elevated treat they'll love," says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

Visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant, order ahead on the Tim Hortons mobile app, or place an order for delivery and enjoy the tastes of fall from Tims.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]