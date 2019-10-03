Get ready Ottawa! Santa Claus is coming to town!

Children should also bring their Christmas wish list with them because the official Letters to Santa Post Box will be accepting mail that will be delivered directly to the North Pole. This Christmas experience is complimentary for everyone.

Ottawa Craft Shows is working with The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. All voluntary donations will go directly to the CHEO Foundation.

The following weekend, Santa will be attending the Christmas Ottawa Craft Show - Saturday November 2 and Sunday November 3 - at the Centurion Conference & Event Center. There's a winter wonderland of gigantic proportions complete with a 12' Christmas tree, Santa's magical sleigh, holiday music and so much more.

"We love the opportunity to bring more than 13,000 square feet of some of Canada's best artists, crafters and creators of gourmet foods – together during this holiday time for the people in our Nation's Capital Region", according to Organizer Mark Kuper.

The two-day Christmas Ottawa Craft Show is literally 'One Stop Shopping' for everyone on your holiday 'nice' list.

"Watching the look on children's' faces as they sit in Santa's Sleigh or meet Santa is really a magical experience," concluded Kuper. "Come see for yourself while you visit the artists at the Christmas Ottawa Craft Show November 2nd and 3rd. "

Join us at the ByWard Market from October 25 to 27 as we start the holiday season with a special sneak peek at Santa's magical sleigh that can fly around the globe in just one night.

Christmas Ottawa Craft Show

Centurion Conference and Event Center

170 Colonnade Road South

Ottawa, Ontario

Admission $6 (Children under 12 free)

Free Parking.

SOURCE Ottawa Craft Shows

For further information: Mark Kuper, Tel: 416-409-5099, Email: info@OttawaCraftShows.com