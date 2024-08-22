Get Ready for a Double Dose of Fun at TD Place!

An affordable way to bring the Taylor Swift experience to your family Post this

Taylor's Story is a Double Header Show that will be the highlight of your family's fall season. It's like having a front-row seat to the Eras Tour and a Spice Girls reunion all in one day!

Why You Can't Miss This:

Affordable Family-Friendly Fun: A musical extravaganza perfect for kids, youth, adults, and their parents!

A musical extravaganza perfect for kids, youth, adults, and their parents! Pre-Show Activities: Arrive early as doors open at 2:00 PM . Enjoy exciting activities such as our Swiftie Vibe Patrol with face painting, photo booths, friendship bracelet sharing, costume contest (dress up in your favorite Swiftie outfit), and your chance to grab exclusive Swiftie merchandise.

Arrive early as doors open at . Enjoy exciting activities such as our Swiftie Vibe Patrol with face painting, photo booths, friendship bracelet sharing, costume contest (dress up in your favorite Swiftie outfit), and your chance to grab exclusive Swiftie merchandise. CHEO: A portion of proceeds and block of tickets will benefit CHEO and the "Kids These Days" campaign.

Your Taylor Story Schedule:

3:00 PM: Kick off the afternoon with a dazzling Swiftie-type choreography performance by a chosen dance studio. These young stars will light up the stage and make even Taylor Swift's backup dancers cheer.

3:10 PM: Get ready to zig-a-zig-ah and spice up your life with Simply Spice, the ultimate Spice Girls tribute band.

4:00 PM: Experience the magic of Taylor Swift with Taylor's Story. This band captures the essence of Taylor's iconic music.

7:30 PM: Can't get enough? There will be a second show for a second round of fun!

Where to Get Tickets:

Tickets are available exclusively through the Ticketmaster and TD Place website.

Don't wait—tickets are expected to sell out faster than you can say "Shake It Off"!

Join Us at TD Place:

Located in the heart of Ottawa in Lansdowne Park, TD Place is the perfect venue for this spectacular event.

So get ready to channel your inner Swiftie or Spice Girl and join us for a day of music, dance, and fun that will have you saying, "I knew you were trouble when you walked in!"

SAIRYŌ and CHEO:

SAIRYŌ is dedicated to bringing high-quality entertainment to communities. We are proud to support CHEO for a portion of proceeds from this event towards their "Kids These Days" campaign. CHEO's campaign "Kids These Days" is a 10-year expansion project to improve medical care for children and their families.

For more information visit TD Place's website or our Taylor Story's website.

For any media inquiries, please see https://www.sairyoevents.com/taylorsstory or contact [email protected]