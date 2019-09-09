Get Ready Chocolate Lovers: Purdys has the Perfect Sweet for you Created From One of the Year's Hottest Culinary Innovations.

Purdys, Canada's leading chocolatier since 1907, announces its new line of ruby products

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Purdys is launching one of their best creations yet - and technically, it isn't even chocolate. In preparation for International Chocolate Day on September 13, Purdys chocolatiers have been busy creating their own unique taste based on the season's most interesting culinary innovation: ruby.

"It's been decades since the last innovation in the chocolate industry. The discovery of this red-pink, berry flavoured cocoa bean has taken the culinary world by storm." says Rachel McKinley, Purdys Master Chocolatier. "Personally, I couldn't wait to work with ruby. At Purdys, we wanted to develop our own take on ruby, creating a sweet that would enhance the fruity notes and give our customers a taste of something new, mixed with a taste of something they already love."

Purdys is excited to announce the launch of two delicious new products combining ruby with Canadian's favourite flavours:

Ruby Cherry Almond Bar | PRICE $4.00

Ruby cocoa beans are a hybrid of berry-fruitiness, a touch of sour and a delicious rich texture. The Ruby Cherry Almond Bar features tart cherry and in-house roasted almond that work together to enhance ruby's natural flavour and add a touch of nutty crisp to balance out the sweetness.

Ruby Praline | PRICE $12.00 per box

Ruby Praline is all about the sweet and salty taste so many people love. Purdys has taken their famous almond purée, combined it with berries and wrapped it in a ruby shell. The taste results in a creamy fusion of salty praline, bright fruit and the sweet natural taste of ruby.

To achieve ruby's distinct red-pink hue and fruity flavour, the beans are meticulously sourced from various regions around the world where they undergo a shortened fermentation process to enhance the colour and flavour.

Ruby is made entirely with natural ingredients.

On Friday, September 13, all 84 Purdys locations across Canada will be offering customers a free sample of ruby. This Purdys innovation may very well be the best bite you have on International Chocolate Day.

To find a local store or purchase online visit purdys.com.

About Purdys Chocolatier (purdys.com):

Purdys Chocolatier was founded in 1907 in Vancouver by Richard Carmon Purdy. With 84 shops across the country, Purdys is Canada's go-to destination for innovative chocolate flavours and gifts. Purdys chocolates are made daily at their Vancouver Factory Kitchen, using only the freshest ingredients sourced from around the world. Every creation at Purdys uses 100% sustainable cocoa, ensuring their cocoa farmer partners and co-ops are supported by programs that improve their profits and the livelihoods of their families and communities. Bestsellers include Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels, Hedgehogs, Sweet Georgia Browns and English Toffee.

