Get into your Aquarium ERA at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Themed Events, Photo Ops, and More During the Eras Tour in Toronto!

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Are You Ready For It? Whether you're in town for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour or just looking to soak up the vibrant atmosphere, don't leave a Blank Space in your schedule! Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is thrilled to bring you special Taylor Swift-themed activities to celebrate the Eras tour landing in TAY-ronto!

Event Details

On November 14th/15th/16th and 21st/22nd/23rd, from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM, visitors of all ages can dive into a world of Swiftie fun, where Taylor's music meets the magic of the deep blue sea. Fans can expect exclusive themed activations, including:

Friendship Bracelet Bead Stations : Create and exchange your own bracelets from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM .

: Create and exchange your own bracelets from . Eras-Themed Photo Ops : Show off your tour outfit at our Midnights inspired photo-op or snap a picture with our unique underwater friendship bracelet at Rainbow Reef.

: Show off your tour outfit at our inspired photo-op or snap a picture with our unique underwater friendship bracelet at Rainbow Reef. Mirrorball Lounge : Need a break? Stop by our 19+ lounge to relax before the big show at our magical Mirrorball Lounge.

: Need a break? Stop by our 19+ lounge to relax before the big show at our magical Mirrorball Lounge. Create a TAY-masterpiece: Join us for Paint and Waves: The Taylor Era on November 15 th and 22nd. Led by our expert instructor, this special edition of Paint and Waves will guide participants through creating Taylor-inspired artwork, all with a splash of underwater flair.

Underwater Wonderland Awaits

Immerse yourself in our Bejeweled galleries and stroll along the moving walkway in Dangerous Lagoon while sharks, sawfish, and turtles swim overhead. All this while listening to All Too Well (10-minute version of course!)—a perfect soundtrack to discover your own underwater Wonderland!

Exclusive Ticket Discount

Purchase your tickets in person and share your favourite Taylor Swift album with our team to receive 25% off your admission. (Discount valid November 14-24, for up to 6 tickets)

We're Enchanted to SEA You!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ripleysaquariumofcanada.com

