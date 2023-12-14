MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Parc Jean Drapeau announced the contents of its winter program today, issuing an invitation to celebrate the joys of winter in a unique and spectacular setting that is located just minutes from the city's exuberant downtown core. From December 23, 2023 to March 10, 2024, whether you're a fan of sliding, cross-country sports, cycling, climbing, snowshoeing or simply a nature lover, the Parc is offering a wide assortment of free activities for an unforgettable winter season.

Discover winter in a different way

Illuminated skaters’ path (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Société du parc Jean-Drapeau)

Come and discover or rediscover our highly regarded skaters' path, an icy refrigerated course that is meticulously maintained all winter long and is fully lighted once dusk falls to provide a truly memorable experience whether you are skating with friends, family or by yourself.

For an even more captivating experience on our lighted path, there's a new feature at the Parc: Slide & Groove. With an on-site DJ making sure there is a festive ambiance, these special evenings will liven up the skaters' path right up to the main walkway. Whether you're a skating enthusiast or simply seeking a charming ambiance, these special winter nights will provide tons of enjoyment and have you dancing under the starry skies.

In the daytime, people of all ages can come and hurtle down Espace 67's natural slope, which is a source of unbridled joy year in and year out. Free of any obstacles, the slope is designed for a safe slide and a pathway set up on the side allows for a quick and easy trip back to the top.

Our climbing wall also turns into a wall of ice when Mother Nature allows, providing climbers accredited by the FQME – the governing body for such activities – with a truly outstanding experience that is seldom accessible close to the city.

Escape in nature

A winter activity you don't want to miss is fat biking, a sport that is quickly gaining in popularity among outdoor enthusiasts. Fans of this sport can start out on a beginner's loop and then set out on an adventure that enables you to get a first-hand view of the Parc's many trails.

For cross-country skiing fans there are three marked, mechanically groomed trails. On Île Sainte-Hélène, beginners are sure to love our 800-metre introductory trail, which is ideal to familiarize novices with the sport.

On Île Notre-Dame, a 5-kilometre trail for seasoned skiers offers an interspersing of the Parc's public art collection and hidden treasures. A changing room with waxing tables is available to visitors at the Pavillon de la Tunisie.

One nice new feature this year is the river trail, which starts from the river shuttle dock and goes up to the Île Sainte-Hélène beacon, affording a panoramic view of the river and downtown Montréal. Every stride on the trail promises to be a striking experience, for newcomers and intermediates alike.

And then you also have snowshoeing, one of the most accessible, enjoyable and easy sports there is. Whether you are on the trail to view the wildlife and plant life, indulge in some outdoors time or simply reenergize yourself, this leisure activity is tailored to tame winter in the best way possible. This year, the start of the trail is in front of the Pavillon Hélène-de-Champlain, allowing you to discover Mont Boullé, the Lévis Tower and all the wonderful things nature has to offer.

Meanwhile, bird-watching enthusiasts are invited to come and admire the tits, nuthatches, woodpeckers and other birds that make their home at the Parc. Birdfeeders are set up in the wooded areas near the Biosphere, Pavillon de la Tunisia and the Floralies Gardens to facilitate bird-watching.

For school-break week from March 4-10, we have designed a special program that includes animation, an array of games, such as a giant tic-tac-toe board and other entertaining challenges that can involve the entire family. We invite you to check our website on a regular basis to find out about the full schedule and all the activities being planned. Our program continues to be enhanced so we can provide a more exciting and diversified offering.

An all-in-one experience

The Parc has a range of rental equipment available to visitors (skates, cross-country skis, bikes, snowshoes, etc.). The rentals are free for children aged 17 and under who are Montréal residents and accompanied by an adult user. Rounding out the service offering is the presence of a street food truck and the Sainte-Hélène Bistro-Terrasse, which will be open every day providing comfort food and hot drinks to recharge your batteries.

We urge visitors to respect the 7 principles of the Leave No Trace program for the practice of sustainable and responsible outdoor activities to protect the natural heritage and minimize the environmental impacts.

