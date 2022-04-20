Get Biking: Bike Share Toronto and Longo's Partner up for $1.00 Rides on Earth Day

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - This Earth Day, Bike Share Toronto and Longo's have partnered up to provide $1.00 rides across the GTA. The campaign encourages Torontonians to think sustainably on Earth Day and use bike sharing to pick up groceries, travel to an appointment, or just tour the city, all for a buck a ride.

Managed by the Toronto Parking Authority, Bike Share Toronto is a key component of the city's transportation, transit, and mobility network with 6,850 bikes across 625 stations. Bike Share Toronto is an environmentally friendly and green mode of travel and is slated for significant expansion to meet demand and popularity.

"Our Bike Share Toronto program has been providing residents with a green and clean way to get around Toronto for many years. This Earth Day we're encouraging more residents to come out and enjoy Bike Share with $1 rides. This is a great way to experience Bike Share and to get around the city. Thank you to Longo's and Bike Share for this partnership in celebration of Earth Day," said Mayor John Tory.

While Earth Day is on April 22, Bike Share Toronto and Longo's hope this campaign will encourage more people to make use of the bike share network throughout the year, especially as more people are now returning to work.

"We're very excited to partner with Longo's for Earth Day and grateful for their sponsorship which gives Torontonians the opportunity to get outside and take a bike share ride for only a dollar," said Toronto Parking Authority President Scott Collier. "Whether you are a regular customer or want to try bike sharing for the first time, we encourage everyone to take advantage of this special rate on this important day."

Longo's s commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible sourcing, and healthy, happy people makes them an excellent partner for Bike Share Toronto.

"We are proud to partner with Bike Share because we know that when we embrace the power of bike sharing - we embrace active people, smart cities and a healthy planet," said Anthony Longo, President and CEO of Longo's. "We know we all have a part to play in fighting climate change and that small, everyday choices like riding a bike to work, to school or to the grocery store can go a long way."

Longo's recent Sustainability Report highlights key successes already underway including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diverting 71.8% of waste from a landfill.

"Bike Share Toronto has seen incredible growth as it continues to provide a convenient first and last mile transportation option for everyday travel," said Collier. "In 2021 alone, Torontonians clocked in 3.5 million rides which is a testament to its growth and popularity."

Visit here for more information on how to get biking for $1.00.

About Toronto Parking Authority

The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) strives to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences by creating a seamless customer experience that delivers on choice, ease, and speed through the City. TPA is an independent agency of the City of Toronto and contributes significant revenues to the City's general reserves – over $1.3 billion since 2002 – used to fund essential City programs. Green P remains one of the most trusted brands for transportation services in the GTHA, contributing to the vibrancy and growth of businesses and residents in the communities it serves. TPA is focused on becoming an integrated part of Toronto's transportation network and is committed to supporting Climate Action through its expansion of Electric Vehicle charging and Bike Share services.

Longo's is a family-operated Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus opened their first fruit market. What began as a small family-run store has since grown to a company that operates 36 stores in communities across Toronto and the GTA, as well as Grocery Gateway, the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries. Today, Longo's maintains the same family-based values as they did 65 years ago, putting Family Standards at the heart of everything they do. Longo's is proud to serve their Guests the quality standard of food they believe every family deserves, and to give back to the communities they operate in through the Longo's Family Foundation.

SOURCE Bike Share Toronto

