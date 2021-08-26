Get Best Back-To-School Deals on Laptops and Monitors at GIGABYTE Beyond the Classroom Campaign

For students constantly on the go, the award-winning, 15-inch AERO laptops are lightweight and easy to carry. At the same time, they offer eight hours of long-lasting battery life, suitable for taking out for a whole day of classwork. The factory-calibrated 4K OLED panel is made perfect for students with creative pursuits:

Looking to upgrade your current computer monitor to a vibrant gaming display? The AORUS gaming monitors deliver crisp colors and super smooth visuals in various sizes from 43' to 25'. The built-in tactical game enhancements make games more fun and engaging, ideal for students who are passionate about gaming:

For students seeking a monitor to elevate their everyday computing experience, GIGABYTE M series monitors are your great all-around choice. The KVM function allows you to control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, display and mouse, so you can work smart and play smart:

GIGABYTE is offering great deals on a wide selection of back-to-school gear to prepare students academically and achieve more in life beyond the classroom. For more details, visit https://www.aorus.com/en-us/back-to-school-2021

SOURCE GIGABYTE

For further information: Linda Yang, [email protected], +886-89124000